Former US attorney Preet Bharara has a book deal

FILE - In this April 25, 2017 file photo, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, in New York. Bharara, who was fired earlier this year by President Donald Trump, has a book deal with Alfred A. Knopf. The currently untitled book is expected in early 2019. Photo by Charles Sykes