Celebrities

June 22, 2017 7:49 PM

Southeastern Illinois College receives $2.5M donation

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Ill.

Southeastern Illinois College has received a $2.5 million donation for a new art museum on its Harrisburg campus.

SIC President Jonah Rice announced the contribution from Retired Air Force Colonel William Hise and the estate of his late twin brother, Air Force Brigadier General James Hise, on Thursday.

The money will fund a regional art museum in honor of the Hise brothers' sister, Ella Elizabeth Hise. She was a longtime teacher and art supervisor for Harrisburg Public Schools.

Rice says the donation is "beyond measure and expectations." He says it's a contribution "to the entire region we serve."

Construction of the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art is scheduled to begin later this year. The museum will be devoted to the study and collection of regional art.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat 1:38

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat
Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite 5:31

Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite
Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go 1:17

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go

View More Video

Entertainment Videos