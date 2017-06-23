It's a girl: Japan zoo's star panda baby gets a checkup

This Thursday, June 22, 2017 image released by Tokyo Zoological Park Society, shows a 10-day giant panda cub at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. Ueno Zoo said Friday, June 23, 2017 the panda, born on June 12, was ruled a female by examining experts. The still nameless cub has been doing well, drinking mother ShinShin's milk. Panda cubs gradually get black markings on their ears, eyes and paws, and the spots were starting to show. Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP)