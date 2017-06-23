NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2011, file photo, British actor Rowan Atkinson, center, waves while walking a red carpet as he arrives for the United Kingdom premiere of "Johnny English Reborn" in London. The AP reported Friday, June 23, 2017, that hoaxes circulating since 2016 that "Mr. Bean" actor Rowan Atkinson died in a car crash or killed himself are false. Joel Ryan, File AP Photo