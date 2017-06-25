Celebrities

June 25, 2017 12:34 PM

"Dream come true" for new Miss Tennessee pageant winner

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Tenn.

The newly crowned Miss Tennessee says her win is a dream come true.

The Jackson Sun reports that Miss Lexington Caty Davis won this year's contest Saturday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Davis was last year's runner-up.

She said that talking to former Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess helped her in this year's competition.

Davis clinched the preliminary swimsuit competition on Friday night. She said she is excited to start her year of service, implement her platform statewide and get to compete in Miss America.

Miss Scenic City Christine Williamson came in second in this year's contest.

