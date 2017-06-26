Celebrities

June 26, 2017 9:22 AM

Subway digging uncovers 'Pompeii-like scene' in Rome

The Associated Press
ROME

Digging for Rome's new subway has unearthed the charred ruins of a 3rd century building and the 1,800-year-old skeleton of a dog that apparently perished in a fire.

Archaeologists on Monday said they made the discovery on May 23 while examining a 10-meter (33-foot) -deep hole bored near the ancient Aurelian Walls as part of construction work for the Metro C line.

"A Pompeii-like scene" was how the Culture Ministry described the findings that evoked comparisons to the inhabitants trapped by the 79 A.D. Vesuvius volcanic explosion and preserved for centuries in the ruins of Pompeii.

Experts say the Rome ruins might be from an aristocrat's home or from military barracks. A table leg, frescoed wall fragments and other decorations offer clues to how Romans then lived.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Five things that can help save your teen driver's life

Five things that can help save your teen driver's life 2:01

Five things that can help save your teen driver's life
Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd

View More Video

Entertainment Videos