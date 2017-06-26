Celebrities

Parents plead guilty to manslaughter in baby's death in DC

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The parents of an infant who died on Christmas Day in Washington have pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from her death.

WJLA-TV reports that Trishelle Jabore and Jay Crowder, who were charged in the December 2016 death of their seven-week-old daughter Trinity, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children and food-stamp fraud. Crowder also pleaded guilty to a drug charge. They had been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say the infant girl was malnourished and suffered broken ribs. A medical examiner said she died of starvation, trauma and forced water intoxication.

