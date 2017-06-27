Dutch sleuth hopes for breakthrough in biggest US art heist

FILE - In this Thursday, March 11, 2010 file photo, a plaque marks the empty frame from which thieves cut Rembrandt's "The Storm on the Sea of Galilee," which remains on display at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. A Dutch sleuth has his sights set on what he calls the “Holy Grail” of stolen art: A collection worth $500 million snatched in 1990 in the largest art heist in U.S. history from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Josh Reynolds, File AP Photo