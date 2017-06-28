Correction: F Lee Bailey-Bankruptcy story

FILE - In this May 22, 2014 file photo, famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey poses in his office in Yarmouth, Maine. Bailey has filed for bankruptcy again to tie up loose ends following his bankruptcy filing in 2016. His bankruptcy attorney said Tuesday, June 27, 2017, the new filing aims to resolve liens on his Maine home, personal property, pensions and book royalties, and to set up a payment plan. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo