FILE - In this May 22, 2014 file photo, famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey poses in his office in Yarmouth, Maine. Bailey has filed for bankruptcy again to tie up loose ends following his bankruptcy filing in 2016. His bankruptcy attorney said Tuesday, June 27, 2017, the new filing aims to resolve liens on his Maine home, personal property, pensions and book royalties, and to set up a payment plan. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo

June 28, 2017 7:50 AM

Correction: F Lee Bailey-Bankruptcy story

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

In a story June 27 about F. Lee Bailey's bankruptcy, The Associated Press incorrectly identified his bankruptcy attorney. The attorney is James Molleur, not John Molleur.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Famed lawyer F. Lee Bailey files again for bankruptcy

Famed defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey has filed for bankruptcy — again — to tie up some loose ends after bankruptcy last year

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Famed defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey has filed for bankruptcy again to tie up loose ends following his bankruptcy filing last year.

The attorney, whose high-profile clients have included O.J. Simpson, discharged more than $4 million in debt to the Internal Revenue Service in the previous case, Bailey's attorney, James Molleur, said Tuesday.

The new filing aims to resolve IRS liens on Bailey's Maine home, personal property, pensions and book royalties and to set up a payment plan, Molleur said.

"He'd finally like to be left alone and move on with his life. He's been fighting with the IRS for many years," Molleur said.

Bailey was one of Simpson's attorneys during the former NFL star's 1995 murder trial, which ended in his acquittal in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Bailey rose to prominence in the 1960s when he secured an acquittal of Dr. Sam Sheppard's conviction in the murder of his pregnant wife. He also represented Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the Boston Strangler.

