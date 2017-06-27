Celebrities

June 27, 2017 7:46 PM

Giant deer sculpture on display along Chicago's riverfront

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Visitors to Chicago's downtown riverfront will be able to see a new public art sculpture featuring a giant deer.

The 12-foot by 20-foot fiberglass sculpture is titled "Deer." The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2tUSb2W ) reports it was created in 2015 by artist Tony Tasset and was recently installed at a fair in Miami Beach, Florida.

The sculpture will be on display downtown along the Chicago River through October.

City officials say it is part of a citywide initiative to install artwork in neighborhoods.

