Giant deer sculpture on display along Chicago's riverfront

Visitors to Chicago's downtown riverfront will be able to see a new public art sculpture featuring a giant deer.
The 12-foot by 20-foot fiberglass sculpture is titled "Deer." The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2tUSb2W ) reports it was created in 2015 by artist Tony Tasset and was recently installed at a fair in Miami Beach, Florida.
The sculpture will be on display downtown along the Chicago River through October.
City officials say it is part of a citywide initiative to install artwork in neighborhoods.
