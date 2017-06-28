FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his hotel room in Madrid, Spain. Ki-moon is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston on Wednesday, June 28.
FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his hotel room in Madrid, Spain. Ki-moon is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston on Wednesday, June 28. Paul White, File AP Photo
FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his hotel room in Madrid, Spain. Ki-moon is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston on Wednesday, June 28. Paul White, File AP Photo

Celebrities

June 28, 2017 4:50 AM

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to speak in Boston

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (BAHN'-gee-moon) is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston this week.

The museum says the U.N.'s eighth secretary-general will discuss global issues and his diplomatic career at a forum moderated Wednesday by David Gergen, a CNN senior political analyst and co-director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Ban held office from January 2007 to December 2016. During that time, the South Korean-born diplomat focused his efforts on climate change, gender equality and poverty, among other issues, and introduced new measures aimed at making the United Nations more transparent, effective and efficient.

Prior to becoming secretary-general, Ban served as foreign policy adviser and national security adviser, respectively, to the South Korean president.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How fireworks contribute to Merced County fires

How fireworks contribute to Merced County fires 1:44

How fireworks contribute to Merced County fires
This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now 2:58

This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now
Watch cop jump into Amish buggy to stop fast runaway horse 0:50

Watch cop jump into Amish buggy to stop fast runaway horse

View More Video

Entertainment Videos