St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Phoenix.
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo

Celebrities

June 28, 2017 10:17 PM

Wainwright, Molina, Gyorko help Cardinals beat D-backs, 4-3

By JOSE M. ROMERO Associated Press
PHOENIX

Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Yadier Molina and Jedd Gyorko each drove in two runs and the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Wednesday night.

Wainwright (8-5) limited the Diamondbacks to two runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings He struck out eight.

Gyorko's RBI double in the eighth pushed St. Louis' lead to 4-2.

The Diamondbacks nearly tied it against Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth. Brandon Drury led off with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. One out later, Chris Herrmann walked and both runners advanced on pinch-hitter Gregor Blanco's grounder. Drury then scored on Rosenthal's wild pitch, with Herrmann moving up to third.

After a walk to Daniel Descalso, Rosenthal got David Peralta on a grounder to pick up his fourth save.

Zack Godley (3-2) took the loss, allowing three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

Residents react after Merced is named one of the 2:05

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Entertainment Videos