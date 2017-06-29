Celebrities

Lexi Thompson addresses mother's fight with cancer flare-up

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.

Lexi Thompson talked publicly for the first time about her mother's battle with a cancer flare-up nearly a decade after Judy Thompson was first diagnosed with the disease.

The LPGA Tour star addressed the issue Thursday after completing a 1-under 70 in the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the second major of the season.

"It's kind of been my outlet to just go out and play and get my mind off things," she said. "I've been practicing really hard when I do go home, but also just trying to spend as much time with my mom and my family, just trying to balance out everything."

Thompson said she learned about the recurrence of the disease in mid-May and called it "a breakdown moment for me." She said Judy Thompson's health has since improved and that she hoped her mother would be able to travel to watch her play at the U.S. Woman's Open in two weeks.

"I remember when she got diagnosed with cancer and luckily, they caught it pretty early," she said. "Just to see how much she's fighting, it's inspirational."

Thompson also credited fellow player Morgan Pressel, whose foundation assists cancer patients, with helping expedite the treatment process.

"I can't give big enough thanks to Morgan," she said.

