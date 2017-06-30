Celebrities

June 30, 2017 5:05 PM

Parole board to hear Simpson case in Nevada gets new member

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

The parole board that will hear imprisoned football star O.J. Simpson's bid for release from a Nevada prison July 20 is getting a new member.

An aide to Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said Friday that Christopher DeRicco of Reno is being named to replace Lucille Monterde, who didn't seek reappointment to the seven-member state Board of Parole Commissioners.

Board members Adam Endel and Anthony Cordia are being reappointed to new four-year terms.

DiRicco is a federal probation officer and a former Nevada state probation officer.

Simpson is seeking release from prison Oct. 1.

Now 69, he will have served the minimum nine years of a nine-to-33 year sentence for armed robbery, kidnapping and other felony charges in a 2007 confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas.

