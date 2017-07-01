Pennsylvania woman honors family tradition with dollhouse

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 1-2 - In this June 21, 2017 photo, Jan Fidler Knudsen poses with her dollhouse her dollhouse in Wyomissing, Pa. Knudsen has been restoring the dollhouse created by her grandfather between 1915 and 1917. He was a German interior decorator and she sees her work restoring it as a tribute to her grandfather’s craftsmanship and inventiveness. Reading Eagle via AP Lauren A. Little