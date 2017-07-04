State historic marker will honor comic great Red Skelton

A state historical marker honoring comedian Red Skelton will be dedicated this month in the late comic's southwestern Indiana hometown.
Skelton's widow, Lothian Skelton, is expected to attend the marker's July 14 dedication in Vincennes. She'll be joined by Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum, officials with the Red Skelton Museum Foundation and other local officials. The public is invited to attend the event.
The Indiana Historical Bureau says the marker will honor Skelton's long career and contributions to entertainment on the stage and through radio, film, and television.
Skelton grew up in the Wabash River city that's about 50 miles north of Evansville. He died in 1997 at age 84.
Skelton had a big impact on early television with characters such as Freddie the Freeloader on "The Red Skelton Show."
