Flag-waving Californians revel in July 4 celebrations

Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians waved flags, ate pancakes and sang patriotic songs at Independence Day events and parades across the state.
Hundreds lined the streets under bright sunshine Tuesday for seaside Santa Monica's annual celebration, which featured bands and classic cars.
California's love affair with the automobile was also front and center at South Pasadena's parade, which had the theme "Freedom on the Road. Celebrating Route 66."
The parades were among dozens up and down the state this July 4.
To the north, about 50,000 people were expected at an old-fashioned parade in Morgan Hill, a small town 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of San Francisco. KGO reports (http://abc7ne.ws/2tJgovd ) that some fans start saving seats in mid-May, blocking off seats with tape or chaining them together.
A 15-foot-tall Uncle Sam marched in the annual east Sacramento parade.
After the sun goes down, the parties will continue with fireworks displays. Among the largest in the Los Angeles area will be the annual fanfare at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Comments