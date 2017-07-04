Celebrities

July 04, 2017 12:34 PM

Tribe to host educational powwow, native dancers

The Associated Press
MASHANTUCKET, Conn.

Dancers from Native American tribes are gathering in Connecticut to take part in an educational powwow.

Thursday's event is hosted by the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center.

There will be performances by more than 30 dancers dressed in full regalia and two drum groups, representing different tribes. Approximately a dozen dance styles will be showcased in individual, group, youth, traditional and contemporary performances.

An emcee will give the audience a detailed explanation of the significance behind each dance, dress and song.

Native works of art will be available for sale, including clothing, jewelry, baskets and pottery. Visitors can also taste Native cuisine prepared by chef Sherry Pocknett, who is a descendant of the Mashpee Wampanoags.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River 0:59

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated

View More Video

Entertainment Videos