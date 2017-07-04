Sioux Falls mayor wants city left 'rock solid' financially

Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether says a big priority in his final year in office is to leave South Dakota's largest city in a "rock solid" financial position.
Huether told KELO Radio on Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2sntH11 ) that his administration has accomplished a lot and made sound investments, but there's more to do.
Huether and the Sioux Falls City Council have been challenged by the weaker farm economy and slowing tax revenues. The mayor has had to tighten the city budget. He says there will be no "bells and whistles" projects during his final year as mayor.
Asked what he'll do when he leaves office, Huether said he and his wife are still discussing the future and have made no decisions yet.
Huether has been mayor of Sioux Falls since 2010.
