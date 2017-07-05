British rider Mark Cavendish speaks to reporters after pulling out of the race with broken shoulder prior to the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers
British rider Mark Cavendish speaks to reporters after pulling out of the race with broken shoulder prior to the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers 99.7 miles) with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Cavendish sustained the injury in a crash Tuesday for which Peter Sagan was disqualified.
British rider Mark Cavendish speaks to reporters after pulling out of the race with broken shoulder prior to the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers 99.7 miles) with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Cavendish sustained the injury in a crash Tuesday for which Peter Sagan was disqualified.

Celebrities

July 05, 2017 4:27 AM

Tour continues without injured Cavendish, disqualified Sagan

The Associated Press
VITTEL, France

British rider Mark Cavendish has commended the "courage" of Tour de France jurors for disqualifying world champion Peter Sagan for a horrific crash that took both of them out of the race on Tuesday.

Speaking Wednesday, before the Tour set off without him from the spa town of Vittel on Stage 5, Cavendish said his immediate concern after he hit the deck was a profusely bleeding finger on his right hand.

"There was just a puddle of blood on the floor. I thought, 'I'm going to bleed to death here.' But my teammates were around and they helped me to my feet," he said.

The winner of 30 Tour stages in his stellar career was later diagnosed with a broken right shoulder blade and withdrew from the race. Sagan, who appeared to elbow Cavendish before he fell at high speed, stayed on his bike but was disqualified for endangering Cavendish and other riders in the sprint finish at Vittel.

Cavendish said: "It takes a lot of courage ... to eliminate the world champion from the Tour de France."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Calfire tips for returning home after fire caused you to flee

Calfire tips for returning home after fire caused you to flee 1:05

Calfire tips for returning home after fire caused you to flee
Displaced Merced resident speaks after apartment shuttered 1:31

Displaced Merced resident speaks after apartment shuttered
Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River 0:59

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River

View More Video

Entertainment Videos