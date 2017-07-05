Russian author Daniil Granin dies at 98

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2014 file photo 95-year-old Russian author Daniil Granin speaks during a ceremony marking the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of National Socialism at the German Parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. Daniil Granin, a Russian author who wrote a chronicle of the Nazi siege of Leningrad and several widely popular novels, died Tuesday in St. Petersburg at the age of 98. Michael Sohn, File AP Photo