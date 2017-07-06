Theft halts theater's performance of 'Beauty and the Beast'

Thieves stole more than a computer that held all the animations and projections at a Florida theater. They took away the chance for special-needs teens and adults to see a performance of the popular musical "Beauty and the Beast."
Marilynn Wick, founder of the Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton, tells the SunSentinel she discovered on Wednesday that the computer had been taken in a burglary.
The performance for about 150 people was canceled but the theater was able to replace the computer on Wednesday evening. Wick says Thursday's play will go on as planned.
Wick says the venue was also robbed two weeks ago, adding that it saddens her that "a robber would come to this theater that already isn't making a lot of money."
