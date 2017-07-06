People celebrate during the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2017 San Fermin Fiestas, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Revelers from around the world kick off the festival with a messy party in the Pamplona town square, one day before the first of eight days of the running of the bulls.
People celebrate during the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2017 San Fermin Fiestas, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Revelers from around the world kick off the festival with a messy party in the Pamplona town square, one day before the first of eight days of the running of the bulls. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo
People celebrate during the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2017 San Fermin Fiestas, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Revelers from around the world kick off the festival with a messy party in the Pamplona town square, one day before the first of eight days of the running of the bulls. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo

Celebrities

July 06, 2017 4:59 AM

Spain's running of the bulls: Firecracker kicks off fiesta

The Associated Press
PAMPLONA, Spain

The launch of the traditional firework rocket known as the "Chupinazo" kicked off Pamplona's famed San Fermin running of the bulls festival on Thursday.

The firework was launched from Pamplona's town hall balcony at noon to the delight of thousands of people packed into the square below.

The throng — most dressed in festival's typical white clothes and red neck scarves — immediately erupted ecstatically, screaming "Viva San Fermin!" and spraying each other with wine.

The nine-day, street-partying fiesta was immortalized in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises."

The "Chupinazo" comes a day before the first of eight morning bull runs, in which daredevils test their speed and bravery by racing with fighting bulls along a 930-yard (850-meter) street course to the bullring.

The bulls then face matadors and almost certain death in afternoon bullfights.

Bull runs, or "encierros," as they are called in Spanish, are a key part of summer festivals across Spain. Dozens of people are injured each year in the runs, most of them in falls.

Twelve people, including four Americans, were gored in last year's San Fermin runs.

In all, 15 people have died from being gored at the San Fermin festival since record-keeping began in 1924.

Owing to complaints in previous years, the city has renewed its campaign for a festival free of sexist aggression.

Security has also been stepped up to avert any possible terror attack with more than 3,500 officers being deployed and access to the city of heavy vehicles seriously restricted.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 0:40

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand
Four cars crash in downtown Merced 0:44

Four cars crash in downtown Merced

View More Video

Entertainment Videos