Quick Draw painting artists brush it up at Stamford event

There's pressure, and then there's working under fire.
"I've worked around distraction a lot," said artist Pete Quaid. "I used to be a billboard painter and I've painted in front of people quite a bit."
The Abilene Reporter-News reports you can imagine what people might yell at someone hanging from a billboard with the ground a little-too far below. But really, that was actually the least of his worries.
"I've been shot at a few times," he remarked. "I think they were pellet guns."
He'd cocked his head to the side for a moment, trying to recall exactly. It might have explained how he'd placed his feet.
Quaid had adopted the kind of stance an action hero might take when saving the day. But instead of a hand-cannon, it was a paint brush he wielded between the fingers of his right hand.
He continued to paint beneath the dance pavilion at the Texas Cowboy Reunion. Around him, guests sat at tables as Jake Hooker and the Outsiders warmed up onstage. Quaid, who lives near McKinney, was one of about a dozen artists participating in a timed painting contest known as the "Quick Draw".
"These wonderful artists that are painting that work right before your very eyes, in an hour we'll have a shotgun-stop and they'll auction off their art," said Dub Harrison, the president of the Stamford Art Foundation.
On a recent Tuesday, the foundation held its 44th annual Preview Party celebrating western art, food and dance. The art show was held in conjunction with the 87th annual Texas Cowboy Reunion .
Guests toured the John Selmon Memorial Gallery on the rodeo grounds featuring scores of paintings from a variety of artists, then moved under the pavilion for the evening's entertainment. Freshman 71st District State Rep. Stan Lambert read a proclamation during the evening declaring Stamford as the official Western Art Show Capitol for the state.
Admission and proceeds from the auction benefit the West Texas Rehabilitation Center. Harrison called it the oldest continual western art show in the state and the third-oldest in the nation. He said for the last five years, they've been able to top their donation to the Rehab.
"It will vary from year to year, but usually around $24,000 or something like that, after we pay the expenses," he said.
A shotgun "blast" fired from the grass in front of the ticket office started the Quick Draw, though honestly it came across more as a cap gun. Down in the pavilion where the artists gathered, a few were still waiting to hear it go off until Harrison gave them the go-ahead.
"They can paint anything that comes across their imagination and it's really fun to watch," Harrison said. "The gifts that God certainly blessed these people with; it's amazing what they can put together and they're donating it to help the Rehab — that's wonderful."
After time was called — thanks to another now-closer popgun "blast" — the artists put their work into frames and the auction began shortly thereafter. The highest bid taken for a painting was nearly $2,000 while another was purchased by a bank, which donated the artwork back to the auction, and then bought it a second time when it later came up for sale again. According to James Decker who tallied the receipts, total sales added up to $12,800, with more than $7,000 going to the Rehab.
Tom Paulson had a brush clenched between his lips earlier in the evening as he worked to beat the Quick Draw deadline. He and Wayne Baize had donated work to be auctioned, but after 17 years in the contest, Paulson wasn't about to stop.
"There's a lot of lot of pressure. I don't like that, but you get used to it," he said.
Above his easel was clipped the photograph he was working from, a scenic picture of the Guadalupe Mountains he had taken.
"I'm trying to hold too many brushes,' he said. "I'm using different brushes for different paint colors, so I don't have to clean every one of them."
The business end of the brush jutted out from the right side of his mouth, far enough presumably so that he wouldn't smell it as much. But as the clock has wound down, had he ever mistakenly put the wrong end in his mouth?
"No," he said, shaking his head. "I just need another hand."
Well, at least nobody's shooting at him.
Information from: Abilene Reporter-News, http://www.reporternews.com
This is an AP Weekend Member Exchange shared by the Abilene Reporter-News
