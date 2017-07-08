Soccer star Lukaku busted in California at loud party

FILE - In this March 18, 2017 file photo, Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring against Hull City during the English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England. Lukaku is in trouble for raucous partying in Beverly Hills, Calif. Police said Saturday, July 8, 2017, that he was arrested after officers warned him five times to turn down party music. The 24-year-old plays for Everton in the Premier League, but Manchester United is reportedly trying to sign him to a $97 million

75 million pounds) deal. It's not clear why Lukaku was in the Los Angeles area. Manchester United plays the LA Galaxy in a friendly match next weekend.