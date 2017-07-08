Dr. Spencer Johnson, author of self-help best-seller, dies

In this Dec. 24, 2016, photo provided by Christian Johnson, Johnson's father Dr. Spencer Johnson sits at their home in Hawaii. Spencer Johnson, whose book "Who Moved My Cheese?" sold 25 million copies and became a business and self-help phenomenon, has died. Johnson’s executive assistant Nancy Casey said Saturday, July 8, 2017, that he died Monday, July 3 of complications from pancreatic cancer in the San Diego-area city of Encinitas. He was 78. Christian Johnson via AP)