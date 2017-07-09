Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang, Australia's Richie Porte, Colombia's Nairo Quintana, and Ireland's Daniel Martin, far left in blue and yellow, as he climbs towards Grand Colombier pass during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang, Australia's Richie Porte, Colombia's Nairo Quintana, and Ireland's Daniel Martin, far left in blue and yellow, as he climbs towards Grand Colombier pass during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers 112.8 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Chambery, France, Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang, Australia's Richie Porte, Colombia's Nairo Quintana, and Ireland's Daniel Martin, far left in blue and yellow, as he climbs towards Grand Colombier pass during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers 112.8 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Chambery, France, Sunday, July 9, 2017.

July 09, 2017 7:59 AM

Richie Porte in high-speed crash in Tour de France

The Associated Press
CHAMBERY, France

Richie Porte, who was one of the top contenders in the Tour de France, has suffered a terrifying high-speed crash on Stage 9 of the race.

The Australian missed a downhill bend, cartwheeling across the road and bowling over another rider, Dan Martin, before hitting a grassy bank. Porte was stretchered into an ambulance, his race over.

Medics first treated the BMC rider while he was lying on the tarmac. Live broadcasts on French television then showed medics lifting him on a stretcher into an ambulance. Porte was in a group of seven riders, including race leader Chris Froome, who were descending from the last of seven climbs on Sunday.

There was no other immediate word on Porte's condition.

