Richie Porte in high-speed crash in Tour de France

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang, Australia's Richie Porte, Colombia's Nairo Quintana, and Ireland's Daniel Martin, far left in blue and yellow, as he climbs towards Grand Colombier pass during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers

112.8 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Chambery, France, Sunday, July 9, 2017.