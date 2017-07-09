Celebrities

Medical examiner confirms ex-football star was shot to death

A medical examiner has confirmed the cause of death of a former Pittsburgh-area high school football star found shot along a secluded road a week ago.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office said 19-year-old Jeremiah Isiah Jones died of multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk. His death was ruled a homicide.

County homicide detectives said Jones was found along a wooded section of Lougeay (LOO'-gay) Road in Wilkins Township about 3 a.m. July 2. Police say unspecified evidence suggests that he arrived in a car, then was shot and left for dead.

Jones played quarterback and safety and graduated from Woodland Hills High School last year. He verbally committed to West Virginia University but backed away from that offer and was still considering other schools.

