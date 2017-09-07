The real Truman show: Capote, Warhol chats inspire new play

FILE - In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. In the late 1970s, pop artist Andy Warhol and writer Truman Capote recorded dozens of hours of intimate conversations they planned to use as the basis for a Broadway play however, the two icons moved on to other projects, the tapes were forgotten and both men died. Director Rob Roth tracked down the tapes and adapted them for the play premiering Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. Richard Drew, File AP Photo