Attorney: O.J. Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel-casino

FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday. Ethan Miller via AP, Pool, File)