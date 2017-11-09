FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday.
Celebrities

Attorney: O.J. Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel-casino

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 7:40 PM

LAS VEGAS

O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday. He denied that Simpson was intoxicated or belligerent while at the Las Vegas Strip property.

LaVergne says Simpson was not given a reason for the ban. He says Simpson contacted his parole officer Thursday and underwent drug and alcohol tests, which were negative.

The hotel in a statement says it does not comment on it guests.

Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon in an ill-fated bid to retrieve memorabilia.

He is living in a Las Vegas gated community.

