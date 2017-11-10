Massive Eataly World theme park opening in Italy

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, Italian entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti at the 'FICO Eataly World', 'La Fabbrica Italiana Contadina'

'The Italian Farmer Factory') agri-food park in Bologna, Italy. The man behind the Eataly Italian food empire wants to do for the high-end of Italian food what Milan Fashion Week has done for Italy’s ready-to-wear industry: Create a global showcase for excellence that stimulates demand across the sector.