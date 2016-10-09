Horoscopes for Sunday, October 9, 2016

Aries
If you need cheering up, make a beeline for someone who's always sunny-tempered and optimistic. They'll get you smiling again in no time at all, and may even inspire you in ways you weren't expecting. This is certainly a great day for being sociable, even if you don't feel like it at first. If you fancy a trip to the cinema, opt for a comedy film.
Lucky Number542
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
It will be really interesting to talk to someone who has a different background to yours, because you'll be fascinated by what they've got to say. This might be someone from another country or a totally foreign culture, but you'll be much more interested in your similarities than in your differences. You could also hear from a friend who lives abroad, much to your delight.
Lucky Number430
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
This is a great day for sorting through paperwork, throwing out items that you no longer need and generally being at your most efficient. It isn't the most exciting way to spend a Sunday but it will certainly be very satisfying when you look at everything you've achieved. You may also hear from a workmate who needs your advice.
Lucky Number216
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Give yourself a break today, preferably by relaxing and not doing very much. You want to potter around at home or visit a favorite place, but you won't feel like doing anything very ambitious. If you're entertaining, you'll do your utmost to make sure that everyone has a good time and the food is as delicious as you can possibly make it.
Lucky Number316
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
You're feeling lucky today, and as a result everything will go well for you. This doesn't mean you should take risks or not do things that are important, because then your luck could vanish. But your positive attitude will rub off on other people, making conversations easy and attracting opportunities in your direction.
Lucky Number475
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
This is a lovely day for chatting to all and sundry. Sociable and friendly, you'll enjoy putting other people at their ease. How about inviting one of the neighbors over for a drink or a meal, or arranging to meet a friend? Even if you bump into someone in the street you'll want to find out how they are and catch up on all the news. Enjoy every minute of it.
Lucky Number666
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
You're feeling great! Even if you have problems to cope with at the moment you aren't so bothered about them today, and instead you're ready to enjoy yourself and let off some steam. Ideally, you should get together with people you like and always have a good time with, especially if you know them almost as well as you know yourself. You'll also enjoy taking off on a short journey or going out for the day.
Lucky Number931
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
You'll really enjoy getting out and about today, especially if you can visit lots of different places or talk to plenty of people. It's a day when you appreciate some mental and visual stimulation because they'll make you think. They'll also give you plenty to talk about, which will be good fun. Ideally, you should spend the day in different surroundings or take off on a short jaunt.
Lucky Number850
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
It's been a great week for getting together with friends and it's not over yet because this is another day for being with kindred spirits. You'll feel really good when you're with them, and they'll cheer you up and make you laugh. If it's been ages since you heard from a friend who lives far away, get in touch with them now.
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
You're feeling very sociable and outgoing Capricorn, so it would be a shame to spend too much time by yourself. How about meeting up with some friends? Something else you'll enjoy is taking part in a group activity, such as being with people who are on the same wavelength as you or attending a day workshop in something that makes you think.
Lucky Number737
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
This is a lovely day for being with friends and other like-minded souls. You're feeling very optimistic and cheerful, which means everyone will enjoy being around you because your good mood will rub off on them. If you don't have anything planned for the day, why not take off on a day trip or visit somewhere that you've never been before. You're in the mood for an adventure.
Lucky Number873
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
You're in a great mood little Fishies and you want to do things that will make you feel good. So what do you have in mind? It will help to get any duties or obligations out of the way first, because they'll only weigh on your conscience otherwise. Besides, think how virtuous you'll feel when they're completed and you can call your time your own. Use it wisely!
