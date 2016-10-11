Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Aries
You're still having problems with people in a position of authority, but at least things aren't as difficult as they were yesterday. You may even be able to see the humor in the situation, perhaps because someone is being ridiculously pompous and full of themselves. Mind you, they may not like it if you openly laugh at them, so be tactful about it.
Lucky Number580
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
You're game for a challenge or two today! In fact, you may even be the one who suggests it, in which case you'll do your best to make it a roaring success. However, try to avoid the temptation to go over the top or to do something that's actually dangerous! At some point you'll benefit from a change of scene because it will recharge your batteries.
Lucky Number184
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You're at your most easy-going best today, Gemini, and you'll try hard to meet others halfway. With luck, this conciliatory attitude will rub off on the people you're with, so all your encounters will be pleasant and relaxed. If you have some spare time you'll enjoy visiting somewhere beautiful or spiritual, and which takes you away from your everyday concerns.
Lucky Number179
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
You're feeling much calmer today and less agitated. If you need to say sorry for what happened yesterday, you'll find the words to do so. You may even feel quite magnanimous if someone else was the culprit, and you'll be ready to forgive them. After all that is out of the way, enjoy yourself at home or with a special person, and feel your cares roll away.
Lucky Number952
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
This is an ideal day for being with some of the people whose company you always enjoy, even if you can only snatch a few minutes with them. You'll also enjoy being with one very special person, in which case you'll have a wonderfully romantic time with them. Don't be shy about revealing your innermost feelings.
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
You're full of energy and vitality today, so make the best of it. It's a wonderful day for taking a few chances or risks, although you shouldn't be too reckless or careless. After all, success is not guaranteed, even though you may feel invincible right now. Even so, venture out of your normal comfort zone into uncharted territory. Good luck!
Lucky Number212
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
You're in a much sunnier mood today, which is great if you now realize you went overboard yesterday and it's about time you apologized to a certain person. Be magnanimous if they upset you, and be humble if you annoyed them. Once all that's out of the way you'll be ready to have some fun, preferably by staying close to home and not doing very much.
Lucky Number906
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
It's a great day for using up some of your abundant energy, especially if you feel like doing something enjoyable and you're taking someone along for the ride. How about going for a long walk at some point or dropping into the gym for a strenuous workout? You could also have a lively discussion with a neighbor or partner in which you have to defend your opinions.
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Spend time today with people you see on a regular basis, such as a neighbor or close relative. You'll have a relaxing, easy-going time with them, which will do you both good. If you've been trying to find the right words to say something to them recently, you might finally hit on a diplomatic way of opening the conversation. What a relief!
Lucky Number776
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
You're brimming with confidence today and very sure of what you can achieve. That's great! But you may have to fit your work in around your social life because you're in a very gregarious mood and it would be a shame not to share it with others. You're also feeling pretty positive, and are sure that something important to you is going to have a good outcome.
Lucky Number223
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Friends are great company now, so try to spend as much time with them as possible. They'll brighten up your day and give you something to smile about. If you can't see your fave pals today, do your best to arrange to get together with them soon, so you have something to look forward to. Why not make lots of other social plans as well, while you're about it?
Lucky Number941
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You need to take things gently today, preferably by doing as little work as possible. But will you be able to get away with it? If that isn't possible, do your best to relax in your spare time, perhaps by lazing in front of the television set or listening to some music. If you're currently working with someone who's either much older or much younger than you, you'll get on well with each other today.
