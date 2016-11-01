Horoscopes

November 1, 2016 5:42 AM

Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Aries

March 21-April 19

If your mate, best friend or partner is struggling, offer your strength to get them through the day. Change is in the air but the pioneering Ram is not afraid; lend your courage to those in need. If you can, meet for lunch and enjoy each other's company. Tonight, turn off the television and go for an evening stroll.

Lucky Number

202

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Many Bulls will be receiving kudos for a job well done today your ability to work under pressure has not gone unnoticed. Even if you don't actually have more money or a fancy title to show for your efforts, you do have the respect and admiration of the community. Surround yourself with positive influences and take pride in your accomplishments.

Lucky Number

644

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you plan to relax and have fun, you are practically guaranteed an afternoon of bliss. There will be plenty of time to get back to business next week, so allow yourself to indulge in pleasure today. Do whatever it is that renews your spirit and helps you to express your creativity. By all means, don't sit inside in front of a television screen or computer monitor. Do whatever you did for fun before you became an adult!

Lucky Number

562

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Avoid a fight by being honest today. If you don't feel like socializing, just say so - it's better to be up front about it from the beginning. You may be in the mood for fun tonight, so don't rule out evening activities. Take care of the things that are important to you early in the day and then try to come to a happy compromise tonight.

Lucky Number

891

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today can be loads of fun, especially for those planning to entertain at home this evening. You'll be expressive and impressive as the Sun and Moon dance a slow foxtrot adding to the day's amusements. If you keep your sense of humor, you can have everyone around you in stitches. Laugh at yourself and life's little foibles.

Lucky Number

156

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may find that too much of a good thing causes you trouble. What you want and what you can have may be poles apart - try to be satisfied with what you do have. Use this energy to create something positive. You can use your imagination and be extremely resourceful under these influences. Focus on making your wishes come true without the help of a magic wand.

Lucky Number

679

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

Today is the sort of day you should try to do whatever pleases you most. For some, it might be attending a social event, but others will naturally prefer more solitary pursuits. Honor your need for comfort and plan at least one indulgence for today. There will be plenty of time to tackle the dishes and the laundry tomorrow, so let yourself enjoy this easy day.

Lucky Number

410

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Slow down and take your time today, because there's no reason to rush. Spend time relaxing and renewing your spirit, allowing your natural rhythms to complete the monthly cycle. It is better to stay in a peaceful environment than to go out where chaos reigns; you won't suffer fools gladly this evening. Get plenty of sleep tonight and you'll be ready to face the world tomorrow.

Lucky Number

164

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You might be feeling especially chatty while the Moon passes through your eleventh house of friendships. With Jupiter in Libra flavoring the conversation, the topics of interest are likely to be artistic, creative or glamorous. You may need to make an effort to be discreet, as today's talkative vibe may have some saying just a bit too much. Remember, if you can't say something nice... well, you know.

Lucky Number

655

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may still be under some pressure today, but this makes your efforts even more impressive to those who are watching. A benefactor or benefactress may be working to get you noticed, so cooperate with those who have your best interests at heart. Don't forget to take care of yourself properly or you won't have the energy to follow through for others.

Lucky Number

722

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

If you don't have to work today, find a way to relieve the stress that has been building up. A road trip may be just the thing; a small town an hour or two away may hold all the adventure you need. Take a friend along for the ride and enjoy being spontaneous. You need to find little ways to keep from losing your mind this month, and a spur of the moment adventure is just what the doctor ordered!

Lucky Number

983

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Avoid borrowing or lending money today as this could be the source of contention. If you make an effort to remain centered, you will be able to bring peace to any difficult situation. To relieve stress, take a long walk or bike ride this afternoon... the fresh air will help clear your mind.

Lucky Number

277

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

