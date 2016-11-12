Horoscopes for Saturday, November 12, 2016

Aries
Your emotions are heightened as the Moon moves through Aries and you'll have more energy to complete important tasks as the day wears on. Love is highlighted, so don't be surprised if you must deal with persistent suitors. If you are in a romantic relationship, it's time to express your affection. Take the time to do something nice for someone special now; tomorrow may be too hectic.
Lucky Number237
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
If you wake up early this morning after a strange sexual dream, don't worry. It's just the cosmos digging deep into your psyche and it doesn't mean you are perverted. Dreams about sex are almost always about something other than carnal desires, because the language of the sleeping mind is almost entirely symbolic. You are normal, so carry on in good faith.
Lucky Number498
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
The emphasis shifts away from you. Partnerships are heavily emphasized. As Venus enters your seventh, you are concerned with legal matters, contract negotiations, public relations, the income of a relative, and various situations requiring cooperation. Planetary energies egg each other on, tempting you towards social and sexual excess. Surely you are far too wise to find yourself in bed with a stranger, but just in case keep the alcoholic drinks to a minimum. You wouldn't want to get wild and then realize you 've had a one-night stand with the boss's niece or nephew - or the boss! Stay out of 'iffy' situations.
Lucky Number478
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Opposing forces bruise your ego, as ideas and opinions emerge that are incompatible with your own. They are less than sympathetic with the type of image you like to project, or the personal influence you want to exert. Why waste your efforts trying to get others to change their minds? If you are unable to find an agreeable or productive way to work with certain people, be content to work quietly on your own.
Lucky Number441
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Aim high while the Moon favors your endeavors. Creative projects and publishing ventures should go exceptionally well now. If you'd like to put a little more romance in your life this is the time. Establish or improve relationships with children, strengthen rapport with a romantic partner, and expand social contacts. Imagination and artistic urges are stimulated and can see successful creative endeavor, either on your own, or with a partner.
Lucky Number702
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Expect the unexpected and take special care in public places. Information can greatly enhance your personal image and reputation. Others look favorably on your accomplishments. Your approval will also be sought. There is a successful meshing of ideas and methods, including advancement in your position. An excellent time to launch a writing or communications project, engage in business transactions, or begin a journey.
Lucky Number200
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
If yesterday didn't quite turn out as you planned, today is the day to kiss and make up. You get the attention of others by emphasizing whatever is most attractive about yourself: beauty, talent, or personality. Dont wait for them to notice you (even though they may); get in their direct line of vision: "If you have it, flaunt it". The next few weeks are ripe for cordial relationships with older family members, superiors and authority figures. Allies, spouses, or other partners may receive recognition or special promotion too.
Lucky Number563
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
The Moon places the emphasis on your responsibilities and obligations. Be sure to get organized this morning as you may be asked to produce important documentation. If you find you have become disorganized, now is the perfect time to return order to your life. This is also a good time to pay attention to your health needs. Your body and mind need to be cared for in order to function properly.
Lucky Number570
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You may be lucky in love today as Venus enters your sign and the dreamy Moon sails through your fifth house of romance and creativity. If you have a special someone in mind to be your sweetheart, this is a good time to make your intentions known. Archers in the creative fields will find today is a banner day as well. Allow your imagination free reign.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Tension may exist between your private life and your public persona as both your family and your career may be vying for your attention. It may seem like you can't please anyone today and that the harder you try the worse it gets. Family arguments or difficulties at home may affect your job performance. Find a way to release stress and relax this evening to avoid unnecessary arguments. With Venus in your sign, you'll be the center of attention in the next few weeks.
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Good vibes exist between you and your associates now so take this opportunity to discuss mutual ideas and plans for the future. Relationships with friends, neighbors, and siblings are also benefited by today's aspects, so reach out to then through the telephone or email. Get involved with groups who are working towards improving the community. Teamwork is favoured today.
Lucky Number084
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
Consider your spiritual values as the Moon passes through your second house of personal values and finances. Most Pisceans know the magic law of resources... it seems when you give to others, whether it's your money or your time, your own wealth is increased. Hoarding your resources will get you nowhere, so don't forget it!
Comments