Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Aries
You may have to contend with an emotional power struggle as the Moon is under pressure today. Stand your ground and the moment will pass quickly. This is one of those days when the best thing you can do is think as little as possible; just work at getting the job done. Imagine yourself as the male praying mantis, pumping away to ensure the survival of his species, even as the female has bitten his head off.
Lucky Number414
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
You'll know exactly what to do to improve your finances now and Taureans involved in trading could find this is a banner day. Of course, sudden reversals are also possible, but any Taurus involved in the stock market should know that by now. The point is, you have the 'Midas Touch' in work and in business during this time frame. Capitalize on your good fortune.
Lucky Number577
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
You should wake up feeling fine and frisky as your high cycle begins; with the Moon in your sign, you can conquer the world! Your powers of persuasion are increased as your charm and magnetism are high; if there is something you want, now is the time to ask for it. Romance and passion are also stimulated by this transit, so make sure you look your best when you leave the house.
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Enjoy a quiet day as you move through your low lunar cycle. It's time to reflect upon the events of the past month and decide where you might like to go from here. Avoid people who are upsetting to you and stay close to the places you feel comfortable in as you recharge your spiritual batteries. Put your favourite music on the stereo, light some candles and create your own heaven on earth.
Lucky Number381
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Your closest friends may need you today, so try to be available. Some Lions are experiencing difficulties as the Moon and Saturn put pressure on your houses of love and friendship; just remember that in the end, you will know who your real friends are. If you are a true friend to others, you will find that others will respond in kind.
Lucky Number262
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation, combining with ambitious Mars to bring you kudos. You may have an opportunity to impress your superiors, especially any women involved. If you blend good manners and taste with your presentation, you should be able to win everyone over. Remember 'Good Guys Finish Last' is just a myth perpetuated by sore losers!
Lucky Number241
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
With the Moon in your ninth house of travel and adventure, many Librans will be ready to have fun with friends: the next two days may find you itching to do something new and exciting. Why not take a day trip to a place of interest not far from your home town? Those of you who truly live in the middle of nowhere can always rent a foreign film.
Lucky Number338
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
The Moon glides through your eighth house of sex, money and power, stimulating your desires. Many Scorpions will find this is a good day for business, while others will find intimate expression exquisite. Even normally antagonistic relationships can be harmonious now. One thing is for sure: if you find yourself involved in a power struggle, it is apt to be something you enjoy.
Lucky Number120
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Sweetness can be found as the Moon moves through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. If you can find time for your partner, you can make this one of those beautiful, lazy days. Try not to worry about the outside world for now. Focus on celebrating your relationship with the most important person in your life. If that person happens to have four legs, treat your furry friend to a romp in the park.
Lucky Number394
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Start your day off in a healthy, practical way as the Moon activates your sixth house of health and service. You may want to recruit your best friend or partner to join you... improving your health can be fun when you do it as a team, so consider starting a walking routine. If you walk for thirty minutes together each evening, you can let off a lot of steam in a positive way.
Lucky Number213
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Today has the potential to be absolutely delightful as the tender Moon and passionate Mars blend harmoniously. Expect happy surprises... keep an eye out for little miracles and meaningful coincidences! Even if life seems dark at the moment, you can be sure things are about to improve. The tide is turning in the universe again... everything will soon be going your way.
Lucky Number861
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Your psychic impressions are likely to be strong, which may be troubling for some Fishes. Sudden insights may be jarring and dreams may be disturbing. Relax and allow the caring Moon to help you understand the meaning of these messages. By noting how you feel, you will better be able to make sense of the information you are receiving. Take time out to meditate.
