Horoscopes for Thursday, November 24, 2016

Aries
The Libra Moon moving through your seventh house of partnerships turns your attention to your closest associations. The next two days favor spending time with your mate, best friend or partner, so make togetherness a priority if you want to improve your relationships. Even business partnerships will benefit from shared rest, recreation and relaxation.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
If you have been overindulging, it may be time to take in health food for both the mind and the body. Once the Moon moves through your sixth house of health and service, you'll be reminded of all those little things you may have forgotten to take care of. Whether it is flossing your teeth or filling out an expense report, you will want to attend to details.
Lucky Number615
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Increased energy is yours as the responsive Moon cruises your fifth house of romance and creativity, as Jupiter clashes with nuclear-strength Pluto. You may feel strangely renewed and ready for a second round in whatever challenges have been facing you lately. It seems that the stress of your personal difficulties are actually energizing you and moving you towards greater heights.
Lucky Number126
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Your home and family may be on your mind as the nurturing Moon moves through your fourth house. Past conditioning from your childhood may be making itself felt now, but you should be able to recognize whether or not these behaviors are productive. Pat yourself on the back for the positive way you respond to the present, but take a time out for inappropriate, knee-jerk reactions.
Lucky Number977
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Leo
It may seem like the phone is ringing off the hook as the Moon stirs the pot in your third house of communication. Your friends may have quite a lot to say, so make time for them if possible. This is a wonderful day to touch base with mates neighbors and siblings. If you can make the time, why not meet a favourite companion for lunch?
Lucky Number119
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Opportunity may present itself as the Moon travels through your house of communication. If you can find the right balance between give and take, this may be just what you have been looking for. Keep a healthy balance between career and family, so honor your need to have time for both in your life.
Lucky Number790
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
The changing Moon in your first house of personality strengthens you and awakens your latent energies. Sexual energy reaches a peak during the next two days, so plan accordingly. If you are married, make time for your spouse. If you are single, this may be the best time of the month to make a play for someone you are interested in!
Lucky Number165
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
You are ready to take a breather as the changing Moon spends time under the covers in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. This is your lunar low cycle, so don't try to push yourself too hard. It is time to rest and recharge your spiritual batteries. Surround yourself with pleasant people and stick to places you feel safe and comfortable in.
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Tonight is wonderful for love and romance, so take the opportunity to socialize. New people you meet at this time may end up having a significant impact on your life. Look for those who display optimism, generosity, and faith for best results. Avoid those who are most obviously on power trips or display an unhealthy drive for control and power.
Lucky Number885
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
and status renews your drive to get ahead in life. Try to find a healthy balance between your ambitions and your family life. You may even be able to find a way to spend more time at home and make money at the same time.
Lucky Number780
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
With the changing Moon in your ninth house of travel and adventure, you may feel restless this afternoon. This is a good time to share your hopes and dreams with your best friend, mate, or partner... he or she should be able to appreciate your expressions. Together, the two of you can make a few dreams come true. Plan a stellar future.
Lucky Number174
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
You may find yourself experiencing intense encounters as the Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, money and power. Becoming more aware of the psychological games we all play at one time or another will help you understand your relationships much better. As a Pisces, chances are good you are already vaguely aware of the patterns that keep repeating over and over. Be open to change.
