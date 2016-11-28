Horoscopes for Monday, November 28, 2016

Aries
Planetary energies clash, making it necessary for you to use your intuition more than your intellect. Sometimes you need to stop thinking and just feel; your gut is probably the best barometer of each situation. It may be hard to express yourself clearly so you may want to spend time with those you are especially close to. The deep connections make it easy to understand without words.
Lucky Number687
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
It will be much easier to communicate with your loved ones today. The ethereal Moon is stimulated by Venus and Mercury, making it easier to understand the underlying meaning even when the words don't come easily. No matter how chaotic things have been lately, you'll still be on the same wavelength with the people who matter.
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
As the Moon does the lambada with Venus, your intuition may lead you to success. Go with a hunch and see where it leads you... this is one of those times when your analytical mind will only get in your way. It may be a little harder to express yourself, but there is something to be said about using fewer words to convey your meaning.
Lucky Number082
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Be diligent about sticking to your diet or exercise routine now... you need to pay attention to your body's health needs. You'll also need to cover all your bases at work today. Don't overlook any details unless you want to pay the price next week. Your friends may be urging you to come out and indulge in excess with them tonight, but unless you want to feel the pain, you'd better turn in early.
Lucky Number890
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
Your dreams could be downright psychic at this time, so pay attention to the language of your subconscious. Mercury and Venus blend well with the Scorpio Moon to give you extraordinary insight into yourself and perhaps the thoughts of others... you may not need to hear very much to understand the deeper meaning.
Lucky Number607
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
You will find it is easy to understand others without the need for words today... some may even find they experience telepathy. It may be hard to express what you want to say in words, but body language and subtle nuances should be exceptionally clear to you. Listen to what your heart is saying today and don't pay much attention to the voices in your head.
Lucky Number130
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Spend some time on your personal finances, as the Moon activates your second house of money today. Accounting for what you have been making and spending lately will help you make the most of the Sun's transit of your third house of creativity and communication. Carefully review your resources to determine what you can count on and what will hold you back.
Lucky Number631
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
You'll feel strong as the Moon lights up your first house of personality, giving you an edge over the rest of the Zodiac today. Sure, you might have some tension building at home, but you should have the energy you need to cover all your bases. This evening, try to relax and spend quality time with your family or flatmates.
Lucky Number109
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
The emotional Moon helps you to be renewed spiritually, which will help you face your challenges. Use this blessing to work towards your goals and aspirations; you can move forward quietly but surely. For now, hold your head up and display a positive attitude. If you believe you can be successful, everyone else will believe it, too.
Lucky Number414
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
You need to work as a team to get things done today and a group effort is necessary to implement changes. Causes of a humanitarian nature are favoured; the more selfless your efforts, the more success you will see. A psychic bond seems to link you with your friends and associates; don't be surprised if you experience spontaneous telepathy. After all, great minds think alike!
Lucky Number562
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The planets combine to create confusion at work so don't take anything for granted today. A vindictive co-worker may be at the heart of today's mischief... you could have stepped on this person's toes unknowingly. The only cure is to check, double check and triple check before making any decisions. Then, keep looking over your shoulder for the rest of the day.
Lucky Number268
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
You'll need to trust your natural telepathic abilities today... listen to your gut feelings if all else fails. Romantic relationships may stumble as misunderstandings abound. This can be avoided by listening with your heart. Your children are also trying to communicate with you, so pay close attention to both what they say and what they don't say.
