Horoscopes for Sunday, December 4, 2016

Aries
The conversation today is likely to turn towards money and related topics, such as pensions or insurance policies. This may not sound very exciting, but you could hear something that turns out to be very useful. If you're at work, a boss or supervisor will be friendly and helpful, or they'll give you some special treatment.
Lucky Number930
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
An aura of charm surrounds you today, so make the most of it while it lasts. If you need to have a tactful word in someone's ear and have simply been biding your time, now is the right moment. Or if you've been plucking up the courage to ask someone out, it's now or never. Don't panic, lovely Bulls, because you'll come through smelling of roses.
Lucky Number166
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
If your patience has been tested over the past few days by problems over paperwork or glitches at work, things begin to get back to normal today. What a relief that will be! You may also gain a much clearer picture of what you should be doing about your current job situation, and also about any health worries that have been bugging you lately.
Lucky Number212
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
This is a lovely day for being with some of your favourite people. You're feeling sociable and chatty, and happy to mix and mingle as much as possible. It's a wonderful excuse to go to a party or to throw one of your own, even if you don't do anything more ambitious than invite a few friends over to your place. By the way, if you need to talk your way out of a tricky situation you should do it today.
Lucky Number531
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
It's easy to find the right words today, which will come in handy if you want to sweet-talk someone into seeing things from your point of view or you're hoping to make amends after a recent misunderstanding. What's more, you'll have no problems in putting your feelings into words, so you can explain yourself clearly yet tactfully.
Lucky Number635
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
You've had to mind your Ps and Qs in recent days because you had a tendency to say the wrong thing at the wrong time. Happily, that problem has now passed but you may still have to pick up the pieces, perhaps apologizing for upsetting someone or being tactless. Check that important pieces of post haven't gone astray, too, and that they've arrived safely at their correct destination.
Lucky Number470
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
This is a marvellous day for thinking of ways to make your home more cosy and inviting. Maybe you've decided that the only answer is to throw money at the problem and hire someone to carry out some building or decorating work for you, or perhaps you want to do the whole thing yourself and are wondering where to start. If you can't wait for Christmas to come you'll have a fantastic time decking the halls with boughs of holly and getting out the rest of your Christmas decorations.
Lucky Number431
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
You have the gift of saying the right thing at the right time today, especially when you're trying to keep someone sweet. It's a marvellous day for mixing with other people, whether you know them inside out or you've only just met, because you'll find something to say to them and you'll enjoy talking to them. You'll also love getting out and about, with plenty of changes of scene.
Lucky Number246
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
Don't be surprised if someone confides in you today or tells you something that is very dear to their heart. They will have chosen to talk to you because they'll know how much empathy you're giving out at the moment. Throughout the day you'll want to concentrate on activities and people that have a lot of meaning for you. Nothing else really matters to you right now.
Lucky Number468
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
You're in a very friendly and outgoing mood today, so it's the perfect day for getting together with friends. And it will be even better if you can get out and about at the same time. How about meeting up for lunch or going for a long walk with a chum? You'll also enjoy getting involved in an intellectual debate that stretches your mind and really makes you think.
Lucky Number955
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
This is a great day for being with people you respect and admire. They have a lot to teach you, although not necessarily in a formal way. If you're going to a social event today you'll enjoy chatting to people who have clout or influence, or who are much older or much younger than you. You'll be fascinated to know what makes them tick.
Lucky Number216
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
If you're planning to go away for the Christmas or New Year holidays, this is just the time to check that all the arrangements are running smoothly. If you've left them until now, you'll need all the charm at your disposal in order to sort everything out in time. You're intrigued by other people, especially if they come from different backgrounds to yours, and you'll enjoy chatting to them.
