Horoscopes for Sunday, December 11, 2016

Aries
You'll spend a lot of time trying to calm people down today. They'll start off alright but then they'll get their knickers in a twist about something and they'll be off. Potential sources of trouble include anything connected with officialdom, work or older relatives. You'll have to use plenty of tact and patience if you want to avoid losing your temper and then regretting it.
Lucky Number908
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
You're feeling very indulgent and lazy today, and the very thought of work is enough to make you want to go back to bed! Your idea of heaven is to have a long lie-in, followed by a gigantic meal, and then a cosy time with some of your nearest and dearest. If you're supposed to do something urgent or strenuous, find any excuse under the sun to avoid it.
Lucky Number478
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Have money, will spend. That's the feeling you have today, whether you're let loose near the shops or you're browsing the web. The trouble is that you may not know when to stop, and you'll be spending money that should really be allocated to other things, such as the monthly bills or the joint account. So go easy, especially if you're feeling slightly miserable or needy.
Lucky Number926
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Is it your imagination, or is someone being demanding today? They want to spend lots of time with you and will resent it if you can't be with them, or perhaps they're feeling lonely and want to be pampered. It's certainly a good day for being with older friends and relatives, and for making them feel special.
Lucky Number738
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
It's a great day for fixing situations and circumstances that have gone wrong recently. For instance, you might want to repair a gadget that's gone on the blink or patch up your differences with someone. If you're planning to go away over the Christmas holidays, this is a good opportunity to check that all the arrangements are running smoothly and that you haven't forgotten anything vital, such as renewing your passport.
Lucky Number581
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Money is burning a hole in your pocket today, whether you're visiting the shops or browsing on the internet. Before you know where you are, you're almost bound to buy something, whether you need it or not. Actually, it's quite likely that you won't need it at all, and even possible that you can't really afford it. So think twice before splurging with your precious cash.
Lucky Number372
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
A member of the family needs a lot of input and attention today, otherwise they'll make it plain that they aren't very happy. They won't be a huge problem but this person will definitely be a little more demanding than usual, and you may even have to reschedule some of your plans in order to fit in around this person's needs.
Lucky Number497
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Today, you want to do things that are important to you, whatever they happen to be. For instance, you might enjoy going for a long walk or even a run and you won't feel happy until you've achieved that, or you might take pleasure and satisfaction from giving your house a top to bottom clean. While you're about it, check that you have all the household basics and aren't about to run out of something important such as dishwasher tablets.
Lucky Number297
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
A special person has a big impact on you today, making you feel cherished and happy. If there have been problems between the two of you recently this is your chance to put things to rights again, even if that means being the first to say you're sorry. It's a fabulous day for being with children, too, and you'll want to make a big fuss of them.
Lucky Number487
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
A member of the family is being quite clingy today. They won't be a nuisance but they'll definitely send you the message that they need to know you're around and won't want you to stray too far from their side. If you're at home today you'll enjoy lazing around doing as little as possible, especially if that involves watching lots of television and eating lots of food. Not a good day if you're on a diet or exercise regime!
Lucky Number262
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You're in the need for some company today, but you don't want to be with any old person. Instead, you're hankering for people who mean a lot to you. You might even start to yearn for someone who's no longer around, putting you into a rather sentimental and nostalgic mood from which it's hard to break free. Shed a tear if necessary but don't turn it into a major drama if that isn't appropriate.
Lucky Number536
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
There's nothing you'll like better today than spending time with friends and having fun. Maybe you're about to go to a party, in which case you'll have a whale of a time. Or perhaps you fancy going out for a meal instead. But do something enjoyable and self-indulgent at some point, otherwise you'll feel as though you're missing out in some way.
