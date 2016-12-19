Horoscopes for Monday, December 19, 2016

1:29 Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced Pause

1:13 Fire at Asian Food and Gifts in Merced

0:48 Hmong New Year begins in Merced

2:01 MC receiver Nih-jer Jackson on signing

1:35 Nyquel Alexander on early signing

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees

0:23 Ousted Los Banos trustees Duffy, Jones allege Brown Act violation

0:21 Los Banos officials count down lighting of 2016 Christmas Tree