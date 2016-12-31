Horoscopes for Saturday, December 31, 2016

Aries
It may be the end of 2016 but the cosmos is turning your thoughts in the direction of the coming year. You're feeling excited about all the things it might bring and you can't wait for it to arrive. Write down some of your ideas and hopes, and then devote yourself to welcoming 2017 with as much conviviality and enjoyment as you can manage.
Lucky Number443
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
The cosmos will fill you with enthusiasm and excitement about your prospects for 2017. Be adventurous and prepared to take chances in the year ahead, especially if you're usually rather conservative and timid. Maybe you should arrange a holiday so you have something to look forward to, or perhaps it's time to study a subject that has always intrigued you. Having plans like these will mean you celebrate New Year's Eve with even more energy than usual.
Lucky Number726
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Today's cosmic atmosphere is exactly the boost you need to enter 2017 with energy and hope. During the next couple of weeks it will make you want to start new projects that are full of significance and emotional satisfaction for you, and it might even bring an important new person into your life. So get ready to celebrate and to welcome in a very happy new year.
Lucky Number832
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
How appropriate that New Year's Eve is setting the stage for an exciting 2017 and inspiring you to make lots of changes as you greet the New Year. Prepare for a big impact on your relationships during the next two weeks, giving you the opportunity to improve a particular partnership, get a new alliance off the ground or simply enjoy spending more time with the people in your life.
Lucky Number826
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
The cosmos ushers you into 2017 with a spring in your step and a determination to brighten up your daily routine. The sky's the limit. This is also the time to think about ways of boosting your health and general well-being, especially if you've tended to take them for granted recently. You probably already know what you should do, but seek medical advice if you know you need to take yourself in hand but haven't a clue where to start.
Lucky Number487
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
As 2016 draws to a close, the cosmos offers the promise of a fresh start in 2017. It will bring you lots of happiness and love during the next couple of weeks. What a great start to the New Year! This could also be your cue to get involved in a creative or artistic venture that will act as a showcase for some of your many skills.
Lucky Number819
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
The cosmos will affect your home and family circumstances for the next two weeks. This is your opportunity to make some changes to your domestic life, such as giving your home a makeover or deciding that it's time to move house. There could also be news of a new arrival in the family.
Lucky Number879
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
As 2016 comes to an end and 2017 beckons, you're in a very single-minded state. You're strongly focused on whatever and whoever means a lot to you, even to the point where you're unable to think about anything else. Try not to get so bogged down in your thoughts that you're unable to enjoy the New Year celebrations.
Lucky Number138
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
It's New Year's Eve and you're thinking along serious lines. Write down a list of New Year resolutions and want mull over recent events so you can learn from them. Try not to become so wrapped up in particular thoughts or ideas that you can't get them out of your brain. Keep a close eye on personal belongings because you'll waste ages looking for them once you've mislaid them.
Lucky Number132
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Thursday's New Moon fell in your own sign, promising that 2017 will be full of changes and fresh starts. There will be even more of these if it happens to be your birthday today. But whenever you were born, this is a great opportunity for you to turn over a new leaf and to embark on a fresh chapter in your life. Anything could happen, Capricorn!
Lucky Number681
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
As New Year's Eve arrives it brings with it a pretty auspicious start to 2017 and it will be a great opportunity to face up to anything that's bothering you at the moment so you can do something about it. There could also be a breakthrough over something connected with an institution, such as a hospital.
Lucky Number933
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
You're in a very reflective frame of mind little Fishies and at times it will be hard to connect with the rest of the world because you're so wrapped up in your thoughts. You might even develop a one-track mind about something that you consider to be important, but don't become so focused on it that you get tunnel vision and can't appreciate anyone else's point of view. Set aside some time to write down your New Year resolutions, so you can start to work on them. There's no time like the present!
