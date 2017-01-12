Horoscopes for Thursday, January 12, 2017

Aries
A day of tension, unfortunately. Perhaps your work is keeping you away from your love, causing friction due to your lack of romantic time, or you long to spend more time with the one you love and resent the present working environment. Work or love will excel with this energy and it will depend which one inspires you the most.
Lucky Number234
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Who is that gorgeous foreigner you are lusting over today Taurus? Ooh la la, the possibilities for love in all sorts of unique places runs high today! You may still be feeling a touch twitchy emotionally, attempting to find that happy balance with your deeper needs and your surface reality but your passionate communications, even if bringing some form of friction to the day, will ultimately draw you closer to the one you desire.
Lucky Number107
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Sex, sex and more sex will be how you desire to release your energy today. Whilst verbal communications may be somewhat strained at this time with those you are closest to, you will find that this energy totally fires up your flames of passion. Singles will find they cross paths with a unique individual, someone they are not usually attracted to, and couples will simply enjoy some passionate time alone.
Lucky Number681
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
The energy of this cycle is all about your connections, both business and romantic. If you meet a new romantic interest at this time, you will find that they are totally different than your normal attractions so this should be considered more of an interlude than love eternal. You will feel productive but will need to find a balance between love and work or one of these facets may suffer today. With all the right elements in place, lady luck brings gifts for you with this cycle, so keep your eyes open.
Lucky Number636
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
You are introspective this month Leo, exploring the past, the world of your dreams, your intuition and your daily life. A past love or past work opportunity may reappear at this time or this may all be an internal process. We go back to move forward and should be wary of staying in the past for too long. Take what you need and return with new energy Leo; don't allow the romances of the past mar the potential of your romantic future.
Lucky Number381
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
You will need to find a healthy balance for yourself as you tend to over-indulge in all things - food, drink and romance. Your energy is scattered so it will be tough to discern if the one you are attracted to today is the one you will be attracted to tomorrow. You will need to push yourself to work hard as you expect everything to just happen with little input from you. Craving romantic contact, you will cross paths with an interesting individual quite outside your normal tastes. Will it last? Probably not but enjoy the romantic rush while it lasts.
Lucky Number834
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
You strongly desire a complete commitment from your romantic partner, which will obviously bring discord if they are not sharing your thoughts. If they are, marriage possibilities are high as well as the mutual decision to take your love relationship to the next level. You desire to be seen and want to receive love from all around you as you appreciate that you have so much love to give in return. With the right balance the Full Moon may deliver you pure, romantic bliss.
Lucky Number641
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
It is as if your entire moral system is in the spiritual mechanics for a tune up with this lunar cycle. You are tuning in to your higher beliefs and holding back on surface connections. Your focus on work is wonderful but you are craving so much more depth to your soul. It would be a fantastic time to ensure you include some form of ritual or prayer regarding your faith to complete the sensation you feel.
Lucky Number732
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Whilst others seek romantic energy from the external, you will desire to view and love yourself as another would love you. It 'is' all about you right now but not in anyway is this selfish. You are healing old wounds, working on self-confidence and self-worth, even body image this month, which is all productive and positive. This lunar cycle, you will desire to love yourself, to look at yourself in the mirror and stand proud. Treat yourself with the gentle kindness you would extend to a child through your self-evolution and don't place drastic expectations on your self-goals.
Lucky Number097
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Compromise will be needed, Capricorn, so treat yourself and those you love gently with this energy. As you tend to bottle your true emotions heavily, this cycle may find you unleashing all of your true feelings. You have the capabilities of achieving great things here in both work and love, just find a balance and appreciate that the world will survive without you endeavoring to do all for everyone. Your desires also need to see the sun.
Lucky Number795
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Are you focused on your internal messages? Uncovering all of these secrets from the past? This cycle is all about unlocking all of the doors and bringing those skeletons out for a good shake up. Not pleasant no, but it is the beginning that needs to find its end first. Oh so cryptic, as is much of this energy for you. Ride it out and appreciate that small snippets of clarity and memory are lessons of improvement and times of closure for a brighter future.
Lucky Number861
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
The task of this lunar cycle is to assess what you really want in regards to your romantic desires then decide if they are realistic or plain fantasy. Balance is needed between what you are projecting to others and how you really feel inside. You may find you enter a romance overload or simply become so emotionally distant, you fail to achieve your true desires in your love life. Be honest with yourself, don't be too dramatic and don't place too much pressure on your romantic interests. Find the balance between romanticism and realism as that is your daily homework Pisces, let us hope you are graded an A!
