Horoscopes

January 21, 2017 4:42 AM

Horoscopes for Saturday, January 21, 2017

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

You turn all of that external love you are giving so freely towards yourself today Aries, and either have one almighty retail therapy session or simply indulge in your favorite activity. You have such a healthy balance this week of knowing just how you feel, where you wish to be and how you feel about self, that this imposed time out for self is really just a thank you to you for all that you have achieved. It's great, enjoy it!

Lucky Number

779

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

For those of you who have recently connected with an individual some distance away from you, or enjoyed a passionate holiday romance, this connection may take a step forward, becoming more intense and serious. For others who are not feeling the passion of romance, this is an exceptional energy with which to further your own cause without aggression, just calm logic and intellectual clarity.

Lucky Number

178

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Oh yes, there is the energy here that you will possibly find a wonderful romantic connection! My gosh, the world of your dreams and the possible connection with those that have passed is so strong. Seek to explore the alternatives and monitor your dreams tonight as they may whisper important information that is relevant for you right now. I know, kooky, but give it a try and you may impress yourself. Make your case for a promotion or financial increase.

Lucky Number

122

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You have the gift of the gab today Cancer. Feel confident to show your talents in their strongest light. You are keen to help those who assist you so this is a great day for team activities. You are full of charm and wit so this is a very positive day to form new romantic connections. The energy also indicates that a casual connection has every possibility of becoming more permanent.

Lucky Number

532

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

Balance, dedication and stability are your aims but you will definitely find yourself attracted to unusual individuals and unique career options right now. The wonderful element of this energy is that despite the fact that you are aiming high it will be essential that your daily routine and all of your connections carry a deep compassion for the world and the people within it.

Lucky Number

262

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You are at your intellectual best today Virgo, dazzling those around you with your extensive knowledge on a vast array of subjects. You are loving and loyal, so those romantic connections of yours may develop into a more permanent commitment. Attached Virgo will feel quite devoted to their love.

Lucky Number

420

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

You are passionate and seek to attract new experiences and individuals. Your charms are mysterious and those around you just seem to want to get to know you better as you keep your deeper emotions to yourself. An interesting new individual may open a new opportunity for you.

Lucky Number

571

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Any new romantic connections may take a surprising twist from casual to more permanent. You may find yourself discussing sharing a home together, or even marriage at this time. Some of you will even consider forming a business with your love - or that a business associate seems much more attractive than in the past. Quite the strong possibility to find love at work here.

Lucky Number

401

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You will desire to expand your circle of friends and find yourself drawn towards new situations in the hope of exploring new areas of communications. You are attracted to the unusual and may find you cross paths with people in your daily routine that you have not seen for years. If nothing else, you will have an amazing curiosity and quite the odd synchronistic moment today.

Lucky Number

938

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

This is such a positive day to launch your business ideas to those that count, Capricorn. You are as cool as a cucumber and feel a natural flow between what you desire and how you feel things should appear. A great day to impress the bosses, the employment committee or that new client you so desperately wish to add to the books. The stars are also waving a bright red flag towards overseas connections, so broadening your horizon may also increase that bank balance!

Lucky Number

623

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The day you have been waiting for all month Aquarius. Today, you are content in your own skin and see the light at the end of this tumultuous tunnel. You are enjoying the feeling of giving love and sensuality as well as receiving it in kind. The energy between your inner self and external expression is feeling a gentle freedom, so all avenues of your life feel open and released.

Lucky Number

448

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It is time to see and be seen, as you are a magnet to the opposite sex today. You feel in perfect harmony with self and this quality will find those around you drawn to your natural calm. An energy of sensuality and balance, singles who connect at this time will find this romance has long term potential whilst couples will simply relish a delicious evening of solitude in each others arms.

Lucky Number

137

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Related content

Horoscopes

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights of Merced's win over GV

View more video

Entertainment Videos