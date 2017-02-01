Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 1, 2017

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:45 Merced Students Learn about Mosquitoes and Safety

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

1:49 Isaac Copper on Golden Valley's win over Buhach Colony