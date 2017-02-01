Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Aries
With the Moon passing through your first house of personality, you are likely to make a strong impression today. In fact, you should be able to communicate well, especially with people at a distance. Your warmth and enthusiasm will be conveyed over the telephone and Internet, so don't be afraid to reach out. This is a good day to ask for what you want and need.
Lucky Number339
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Many Bulls may still be feeling low on energy, so pace yourself to avoid burnout. It is important to avoid alcoholic beverages and junk food today as your body needs time to regenerate. Stay away from unpleasant people and crowded places if possible. Turn in early tonight. You'll feel much better tomorrow!
Lucky Number405
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
It will be easier than usual to move forward with group projects and interests as the planets harmonize today. Your natural interest and enthusiasm is contagious as a friendly atmosphere dominates. This is a good day to join the gang for lunch or dinner. Creativity is stimulated through social contact.
Lucky Number504
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
You might be asked to take on a responsibility at the last minute. If you think you can do it, say yes, but if you have any doubts, say so! Don't put yourself in charge of an impossible task. If someone puts you on the spot and says 'Can you do me a favor', simply say, 'I don't know. Tell me what you need and I will get back with you.'
Lucky Number303
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
The naturally talented Lion will find creativity peaking as the expressive Moon blends well with Venus and Mars. Fortunate indeed! You may not be producing warm, fuzzy material, but what comes from you today will be deep and real. A relationship with someone at a distance or a someone with a very different background from you moves forward now.
Lucky Number349
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
The Moon in your eighth house of power and money blends well with the planetary energies today. You can expect to make some progress in your goals, especially when dealing with the Powers That Be. This is a good time to ask favors, especially if you couch your request in terms of what benefits helping you will bring to those who assist you.
Lucky Number847
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
The Moon, Mars and Venus combine to put you in a playful mood and it may be hard to get any work done today! Do your best to focus on the tasks at hand and plan a light diversion for this evening, when you will enjoy spending time with your mate or best friend. Life is too short to be serious all of the time!
Lucky Number668
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Creative energies are high, but don't get carried away with unrealistic expectations. Putting someone special on a pedestal could lead to disappointment for both of you. The fiery Aries Moon is energizing your working routines, so get as much done as you can while this force is active.
Lucky Number563
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Today favors romance and general good fortune, Archers. You'll find your contacts, especially from overseas extremely helpful. Someone in close proximity may also be especially charming and a mood of harmony prevails. Now is a great time to impress those in authority, so if you're looking for a raise or a promotion, it's likely to happen now. Your own personal charm is huge - make the most of it.
Lucky Number080
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
This is a great day for communications of all kind, especially with loved ones. If there's something you've been needing to get off your chest, now is the time. Your loquacious mood will have everyone opening up. It's one thing to be honest, but tell the person how much you love them first. You may also be the recipient of a declaration of love - you just have to make the first move.
Lucky Number555
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
It's a good time to make plans for a new start with your sweetheart, while Mars and Venus are dancing, Aquarius. Things may become rather confusing, but if you keep your wits about you some surprisingly good fortune can be seized today. It might be hard to get to sleep tonight, because your mind will be racing.
Lucky Number256
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
A cloud of delight flows across Pisces today. Venus is dancing with Mars and both are receiving a beautiful aspect from the Moon. Your own energies are running strongly, as your health takes a turn for the better. Financial improvements and better relationships in the workplace are indicated. Enjoy.
Comments