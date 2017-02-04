Horoscopes for Saturday, February 4, 2017

Aries
You have an amazing amount of energy but will need to have some discipline about it. Your natural enthusiasm could find you biting off more than you can chew regarding new activities or people, and the chances of you making a promise you won't be able to keep are quite high. Be wary of a touch of arrogance raring its head within your social sphere as this could be quite the passionate clash of opinions.
Lucky Number719
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
With so much enthusiasm and natural generosity, it will be all too easy for you to take on too many duties or offer to help so heavily that you have little energy left for yourself. A productive day where you can safely complete a heavy agenda and even surprise yourself by successfully attempting something entirely new.
Lucky Number725
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Something could come out of the blue today, changing your plans or your thinking. Someone may react very strongly, catching you off guard. Step back a little, take a deep breath and explore your state of inner calm. You may not be able to change much of what happens but you can change how you deal with it. That can be your strength. Associates or co-workers may assist you.
Lucky Number342
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
You may find yourself reconsidering a plan or dream that you've been trying to bring about for some time. The advice or support of friends may be valuable. Someone older or experienced may be of help but their advice may not be what you expect. Give any possibility your full consideration. Innovative thinking can change your situation, especially where money is concerned.
Lucky Number323
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
Matters affecting both career and co-workers that have troubled you or been uncertain may at last fall into a pattern. Final decisions can be reached. Proper action can be taken. You should begin to know where you stand and how things will operate from here. Keep it all flowing smoothly. Negotiate where necessary.
Lucky Number962
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
If you've got a favourite exercise or some work that will get you out of doors, so much the better. You will benefit from fresh air and stretching your legs. It will help if you can break up the routine somehow and not get stuck in a rut. There's a bigger picture just waiting to reveal itself and the time you spend in the open will help you to see it. If you can't get out then at least stay active.
Lucky Number982
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
It's a good day to get the practical things done. The straightforward tasks that require direct effort are best. Take care with finances though. These are not ideal influences for spending as it will be all too easy to just forge ahead without really thinking about the consequences. Be restrained. Get a gauge on what something is really worth to you before you think about splashing out.
Lucky Number365
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
As Lady Moon glides through your house of partnership, you'll have to deal with situations and people up close and personal. If you have a partner, things could be hot, even if they're also a little testy. If you're single, there might be a possibility on the near horizon. Have a closer look. Otherwise just enter into the spirit of cooperation and get things done with the people that want to do them.
Lucky Number238
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Keep on the straight and narrow. Get the simple things done. Attend to the details. Team up with others. Look after yourself with a good diet and healthy exercise. You're not always the most careful of people but a little extra care will go a long way. If you find the attitudes or feelings of others hard to read, just let things go by for a while and try again. Impatience will achieve nothing.
Lucky Number823
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
A proper process of review should help you to move forward in a constructive way. You might have a project on the go that will start to take shape. There might be a new romance or a renewal of an established relationship. Look back first then look for the kickstart that will get things moving.
Lucky Number185
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Keep an eye on domestic or family doings. There may be a touch of feeling in a loved one or someone around the home. Sort things out by talking about them. Does a loved one need attention? If you're involved in work at home, take care with safety matters. You can save time and trouble by putting extra effort into your planning or decision-making. Clear the decks then do one thing at a time.
Lucky Number083
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
There'll things to do, Pisces. You'll need to be on the move to keep up. However, your mind might be on other matters so you'll have to watch how you go. Take care with travel safety. You may have an encounter with someone who wants to go the other way in a hurry. You may meet up with friends or make a new acquaintance through someone you know. This could lead down an interesting path.
