March 17, 2017 4:42 AM

Horoscopes for Friday, March 17, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon remains in your eighth house of sex, money, and power adding intensity to the day. Even activities involving children and creative endeavors can take on an edgy tone as the Moon blends with pushy Mars, sending shockwaves into your personality. It won't pay to be impulsive and spontaneous today; authority figures could get way out of hand. Take it slow and easy.

Lucky Number

180

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Warlord Mars is activated by the passing Moon, placing the focus on your most aggressive competitors. Some Bulls may be dealing with the emotional stress of a lawsuit or marital difficulties, making today's aspects harder to bear. Angry, frustrated feelings may threaten to overwhelm you, but remember that you are a mighty Bull! With the Moon in Scorpio, the power of the Phoenix will help you rise from the ashes.

Lucky Number

182

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Pay attention to your health as the Moon moves through Scorpio and your sixth house of health and service today. It could be time for a check up, so make an appointment with your physician. Nervous tension could be leading you into bad habits that will undermine your health. If you feel stressed out, reach for your athletic shoes instead of a double martini and you'll be happy with the results.

Lucky Number

944

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Although the Moon is passing through your fifth house of pleasure, Venus is encouraging you to keep your nose to the grindstone. Heed the Great and Good. You may want to enjoy simple, quiet pleasures that help soothe your soul. Many of you will be going out to by flowers and other "I'm Sorry" gifts to make up for any angry moments you have experienced lately.

Lucky Number

901

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may feel like tearing your hair out but relax; by tomorrow things will be much better. It's just that the Moon is still in Scorpio as the shining Sun clashes with stern Saturn today. Pay attention to your moods and you may learn something about yourself. Chances are good that the things that frustrate you simply remind you of past frustrations. Step back for now.

Lucky Number

636

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Sun square Saturn increases the potential for misunderstandings. You may also find yourself becoming more emotional than usual; little things seem to set you off without warning. Use this time to understand your subconscious mind better. Pay attention to the cues around you for greater spiritual healing.

Lucky Number

797

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

Strive to be in control of your finances as the Moon moves through your second house of finances today. Even if you have the urge to spend money to show the world how fabulously successful you are, you should keep a tight reign on your pocketbook. Hopefully curbing your expenditures is a personal choice and not a necessity.

Lucky Number

554

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon travels through Scorpio and your first house of personality today, helping you to get into high gear. You'll have extra charm and magnetic power, so don't hesitate to ask for what you want. Express yourself with confidence, even in the face of opposition. There may be hurdles to overcome, but with classic Scorpion persistence, you can reach your goals.

Lucky Number

099

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Unexpected upsets may trip you up today, but what you may not realize is that you unconsciously orchestrated some of these events. As the passing Moon continues to pass through your twelfth house of subconscious matters and the Sun squares Saturn in your sign, you may find both your need for and fear of change coming into conflict. Take a deep breath and stay in low gear while your energies are at a low ebb.

Lucky Number

206

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you've been troubled lately, now is the time to seek a friend's counsel. Even just a little tea and sympathy will be nice, so plan to have lunch with someone simpatico. Everyone needs to spend a little time with someone who won't judge them; Capricorn is often wonderful at giving this sort of loyal affection but often has a harder time seeking it out. Accept a little TLC... you need it now.

Lucky Number

130

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Stern Saturn and the shining Sun are activated by the passing Moon today, adding enthusiasm to all you do and think. You won't just like something; you'll love it more than life itself. You won't just find something unpleasant - you will never have been so disgusted in all your days. Your friends and family won't mind your dramatic expressions, but remember that co-workers and superiors may not be so understanding.

Lucky Number

586

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A sudden change of plans may rock you as the mighty Sun and restrictive Saturn clash today. The stress may cause you a bit of an upset stomach, so avoid food and drink you know will cause you grief. Those of you who are travelling for business purposes will be mighty frustrated indeed. Take some time out for yourself this evening.

Lucky Number

954

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

