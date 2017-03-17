Horoscopes for Friday, March 17, 2017

Aries
The Moon remains in your eighth house of sex, money, and power adding intensity to the day. Even activities involving children and creative endeavors can take on an edgy tone as the Moon blends with pushy Mars, sending shockwaves into your personality. It won't pay to be impulsive and spontaneous today; authority figures could get way out of hand. Take it slow and easy.
Lucky Number180
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Warlord Mars is activated by the passing Moon, placing the focus on your most aggressive competitors. Some Bulls may be dealing with the emotional stress of a lawsuit or marital difficulties, making today's aspects harder to bear. Angry, frustrated feelings may threaten to overwhelm you, but remember that you are a mighty Bull! With the Moon in Scorpio, the power of the Phoenix will help you rise from the ashes.
Lucky Number182
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Pay attention to your health as the Moon moves through Scorpio and your sixth house of health and service today. It could be time for a check up, so make an appointment with your physician. Nervous tension could be leading you into bad habits that will undermine your health. If you feel stressed out, reach for your athletic shoes instead of a double martini and you'll be happy with the results.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Although the Moon is passing through your fifth house of pleasure, Venus is encouraging you to keep your nose to the grindstone. Heed the Great and Good. You may want to enjoy simple, quiet pleasures that help soothe your soul. Many of you will be going out to by flowers and other "I'm Sorry" gifts to make up for any angry moments you have experienced lately.
Lucky Number901
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
You may feel like tearing your hair out but relax; by tomorrow things will be much better. It's just that the Moon is still in Scorpio as the shining Sun clashes with stern Saturn today. Pay attention to your moods and you may learn something about yourself. Chances are good that the things that frustrate you simply remind you of past frustrations. Step back for now.
Lucky Number636
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
The Sun square Saturn increases the potential for misunderstandings. You may also find yourself becoming more emotional than usual; little things seem to set you off without warning. Use this time to understand your subconscious mind better. Pay attention to the cues around you for greater spiritual healing.
Lucky Number797
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Strive to be in control of your finances as the Moon moves through your second house of finances today. Even if you have the urge to spend money to show the world how fabulously successful you are, you should keep a tight reign on your pocketbook. Hopefully curbing your expenditures is a personal choice and not a necessity.
Lucky Number554
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
The Moon travels through Scorpio and your first house of personality today, helping you to get into high gear. You'll have extra charm and magnetic power, so don't hesitate to ask for what you want. Express yourself with confidence, even in the face of opposition. There may be hurdles to overcome, but with classic Scorpion persistence, you can reach your goals.
Lucky Number099
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Unexpected upsets may trip you up today, but what you may not realize is that you unconsciously orchestrated some of these events. As the passing Moon continues to pass through your twelfth house of subconscious matters and the Sun squares Saturn in your sign, you may find both your need for and fear of change coming into conflict. Take a deep breath and stay in low gear while your energies are at a low ebb.
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
If you've been troubled lately, now is the time to seek a friend's counsel. Even just a little tea and sympathy will be nice, so plan to have lunch with someone simpatico. Everyone needs to spend a little time with someone who won't judge them; Capricorn is often wonderful at giving this sort of loyal affection but often has a harder time seeking it out. Accept a little TLC... you need it now.
Lucky Number130
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Stern Saturn and the shining Sun are activated by the passing Moon today, adding enthusiasm to all you do and think. You won't just like something; you'll love it more than life itself. You won't just find something unpleasant - you will never have been so disgusted in all your days. Your friends and family won't mind your dramatic expressions, but remember that co-workers and superiors may not be so understanding.
Lucky Number586
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
A sudden change of plans may rock you as the mighty Sun and restrictive Saturn clash today. The stress may cause you a bit of an upset stomach, so avoid food and drink you know will cause you grief. Those of you who are travelling for business purposes will be mighty frustrated indeed. Take some time out for yourself this evening.
