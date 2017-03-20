Horoscopes for Monday, March 20, 2017

Aries
The life-giving Sun enters Aries, marking the beginning of your birthday month. As the days go by, you should feel your old vim and vigor coming back. The days before your birthday may be a time for quiet reflection. Allow yourself to end the old year by taking care of unfinished business and allowing the past to get behind you. A bright new year is waiting for you!
Lucky Number804
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
Your unconscious motivations and the influence these hidden factors have on your conscious drives are activated as the Sun enters your 12th house at the Equinox. Have you an unconscious resentment of authority? Now is a good time to analyze why you may have developed hidden resentments. You feel a need to use or gain hidden power and control or even to hide the power and resources you have. Understanding your subconscious, courageously dealing with failure or shame and accepting limitations will develop remarkable inner strength and determination in weeks ahead.
Lucky Number450
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Most Twins enjoy a little excitement and will be able to find it today as the Sun enters fiery Aries. The Moon blends well with unpredictable, zany Uranus, urging you to meet people and see new places. Your creative juices are flowing, making this a good day to work on any projects you have in the works. Romance is a possibility as a stranger inspires love at first sight.
Lucky Number933
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
The life-giving Sun enters Aries and your tenth house, placing the focus on your career and status during the next month. You'll have more opportunities to be in the public eye and show what a strong leader you really are. After all, Cancer is one of the cardinal signs, making you the sort of person who can get things done. You may speak gently and have a soft heart, but you are also an executive by nature.
Lucky Number360
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
The Sun slips into Aries and your ninth house of travel and adventure, urging you to seek new horizons. You'll have more energy this month for educational and legal pursuits, so make plans in these areas. Your thoughts may turn to religion, philosophy and the Meaning of Life but unfortunately, with Mars heating things up in your tenth house of career, you may not have time for pondering your existence.
Lucky Number945
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Whatever your personal goals are, your determination will serve you well today as the Sun enters Aries. If you want to be in the best shape you've been in since high school, you should be able to do those extra sit ups today. If you want to impress your superiors with your dedication and innovation, you will have the energy you need to put in the extra hours. Just be sure to balance work with play.
Lucky Number403
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
Unexpected events may cause excitement as the passing Moon harmonizes with unpredictable Uranus and the Sun enters your seventh house of marriage, partners and open confrontation. Romantic surprises are likely for those who are currently enjoying the abundance of attention the cosmos is sending your way. Children may also play a prominent role in your life. You may find that they are indirectly teaching you more than any college professor ever could.
Lucky Number567
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Now that the life-giving Sun is in your sixth house of health and service, the focus is on improving yourself and helping others. It'll be easier to pay closer attention to your nutrition and you'll have more energy for exercise. Relationships with co-workers may become more active as the emphasis turns to your work environment and your responsibilities to others.
Lucky Number834
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Now that the life-giving Sun is in Aries and your fifth house of romance and creativity, you can look forward to a few weeks of play. Sports and outdoor activities should be especially enjoyable for the nature-loving Archer, so get out there and catch some air! Even if it has been years since you rode a bicycle, you can still take a long walk in the park.
Lucky Number099
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Plan for for home improvements while the life-giving Sun lights up your fourth house of home and family. This includes your psychological home as well as your physical one, so don't neglect your soul. You may want to start by cleaning out your closet. When the nooks and crannies of your house are in order, it is easier to pay attention to the needs of your heart.
Lucky Number244
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
With the Sun in fiery Aries and your third house of communication, you'll find yourself becoming increasingly busy. If you are in business for yourself, be prepared to work non stop! This is also a good time to reconnect with your siblings and neighbors. Set aside an hour each day to return phone calls, send email, and just plain shoot the breeze.
Lucky Number117
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
You may feel more industrious as the life-giving Sun enters energetic Aries and your second house of personal finances. You should at least have more energy to get things done, even under pressure. If you have been feeling a bit uneasy, the Sun will help give you the courage of your convictions.
