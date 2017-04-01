Horoscopes for Saturday, April 1, 2017

Aries
The better you know someone the more likely they are to get on your nerves today, which won't make for a very peaceful start to the month. It's a case of familiarity breeding contempt, and there isn't very much you can do about it unless you're able to keep a firm grip on your temper. But is that possible right on April Fool's Day? Probably not. If you do blow your top, try to restrict the explosion to a short outburst rather than something that registers on the Richter scale.
Lucky Number919
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
If you're feeling at a bit of a loose end today you'll enjoy cheering yourself up by spending money. Is this a good idea, Taurus, or should you be saving your cash instead? Remember, it's April Fool's Day. Try not to splash out recklessly on items that look good at the time but which you know in your heart of hearts you don't really want or need.
Lucky Number367
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You need to be surrounded by interesting and lively people today otherwise you'll start to feel bored and fed up. Never mind, because it should be surprisingly easy to get together with someone who scintillates and keeps you amused. After all, it is April Fool's Day. Make sure you return the favor by brushing up your sparkling wit and doing your best to dazzle.
Lucky Number747
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You've got too much to do today, with too many facts and figures to keep in your head now that Mercury has moved into your eleventh house of hopes and dreams and the Moon is behind the scenes in snarky Gemini. Something's got to give and, at this rate, it's going to be your temper. Write down everything that you've got to do, and also jot down important facts, because you'll drive yourself crazy if you try to remember too many things at once. Then take a few deep breaths and count to ten. After all, it is April Fool's Day!
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
As Mercury swings into your mid-heaven, someone has to keep a firm hold over their conversation otherwise they might say the wrong thing at the wrong time. Whether or not it's an April Fool's joke, it won't go down very well and may even cause a bit of a stir. Resist the temptation to make any facetious remarks yourself because what seems like a good idea at the time could turn out to be more trouble than it's worth.
Lucky Number549
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
You're feeling rather nervy with the Moon in Gemini and being on edge will make you prone to losing your temper and leaping to conclusions. It's April Fool's Day after all! Do yourself and everyone else a big favor by staying cool, calm and collected, even if you feel you're at the mercy of others. Focus on foreign affairs, as Mercury dances into Taurus. Why not take up a course, or cultural pursuit of some kind?
Lucky Number702
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Harsh words are never far away as Mercury heads into Taurus. If you're easily angered, especially by silly little things that you'd normally take in your stride, remember, it's April Fool's Day. Try not to get involved in a tit-for-tat battle of words in which you compete with someone to see which of you can utter the most stinging put-down. Being determined to have the last word means this spat will last for longer than necessary.
Lucky Number281
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Go carefully today and try to keep everything in proportion as Mercury swings into determined Taurus. You could easily get bogged down and end up wasting hours going round in circles. Legal paperwork may take up much of your time. Concentrating on the mortgage, or on your partner's foibles could get your goat. It's enough to make you lose your temper, and that's quite likely on April Fool's Day.
Lucky Number923
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
As Mercury heads into Taurus, the more you care about something or someone at work, the more likely you are to get your knickers in a twist about it. Are you letting things get to you unnecessarily, or is this the sort of thing that would always wind you up? Don't be the April Fool. Try not to get caught up in petty details that don't really mean anything because they'll only encourage you to get even more steamed up.
Lucky Number112
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
A clash between your feelings and your rational mind leaves you at the mercy of both this April Fool's Day. Most likely your feelings will win, leaving you in the grip of intense emotions that just seem to run riot inside you. This is particularly likely if you're filling in a form, sorting out a health problem or trying to organize a journey, because you'll get caught up in all sorts of nitpicking questions. As Mercury shifts into Taurus, either the information you receive, or the way you make use of it can greatly enhance your personal image and reputation.
Lucky Number385
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You need to do something exciting and mentally stimulating as the Moon dances in chatty Gemini, preferably in the company of someone entertaining. Remember, it's April Fool's Day. Forget about doing things by the book and try to strike out on your own every now and then, unless such actions will cause endless trouble for you. Get into sorting out issues on the home front in days ahead, as Mercury heightens your interest in domestic concerns.
Lucky Number522
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The April Fool is on the loose, and it's not the greatest start to the month because someone is feeling agitated and crotchety. They also seem to be looking for a fight because they keep needling and goading you, waiting for you to start shouting. Or are you the one who's poised for a row? Keep your head down and concentrate on improving your domestic conditions. Maybe you could check out a new car, phone, or office equipment?
Comments