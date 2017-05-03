Horoscopes

May 03, 2017 2:43 AM

Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

As Mercury the Cosmic Messenger turns direct in your sign after weeks of retro madness, you'll have the gift of the gab. But make sure you do some listening as well as talking! You are entering a creative and productive period now; you're full of ideas but you need to give some of them the flick and follow others through. In all the talk, secrets come to light.

Lucky Number

253

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Whatever's happening in your life as Mercury turns direct in your twelfth house of secrets, make sure you stay grounded through simple, practical activity. Count the pennies, keep to the basics and don't worry too much about what you can't see, touch or taste. There are new ideas and schemes all around, but you don't want to get swept away by possibilities. Messages may be very subtle or contain hidden meanings meant only for your understanding. Follow your intuition, get in touch with your subconscious, and pay closer attention to your dreams.

Lucky Number

724

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Mercury your life-ruler turns direct today after weeks of retro motion in Aries, your solar eleventh house, boosting your communicative energy. Talk over your plans with friends. It's time to exchange ideas and really listen to the contributions that others have to make. A little scheming and dreaming of your own could set you on a new course or shift your thinking about what's important. Others will be there for you.

Lucky Number

902

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Mercury the Messenger is now heading forward through fiery Aries, your solar tenth house, after some weeks of retrograde motion. Discussions with authorities or superiors are on the cards. Versatility will be a key point with regard to professional advancement in days ahead. Creative schemes or ideas will be of benefit in your working life, so be at your flexible best in any process of discussion. Dream, but stay focused.

Lucky Number

114

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's time for vision and fabulous schemes, Lions. Get out and about, stretch your legs and take in the fresh air to get the best from your mind. Think big. Discuss important possibilities with overseas connections. There may be conversations about your beliefs, as Mercury stations in Aries, your solar ninth house, after some retrograde weeks.

Lucky Number

581

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Mercury your life-ruler turns direct today in your solar eighth house, after some weeks of retro upsets. There'll be lots to think about, especially where your inner self is concerned. Put effort into solving the mystery of you. Dreams will be revealing, so why not write them down upon waking? It could bring some insights. Discussions or plans related to your joint financial situation is in the stars. Watch that credit card or overdraft.

Lucky Number

196

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

Mercury turns back to forward motion in Aries, your solar seventh house, after a retro phase. Be ready for much discussion with partners and close associates. New creative schemes and dreams will hit the airwaves, but old grievances or problems may surface. Communication from opponents may also emerge. The most important thing is that you talk your way through whatever needs discussion.

Lucky Number

146

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Mercury turns direct today in dynamic Aries, your solar sixth house, after a weird retro phase. This means it's an excellent time to formulate plans for work -- and creative discussion is the best way to advance them. Brainstorming with co-workers will be valuable, but you may need to learn a new skill. Versatility is the key. If you have health issues, talk them over with an expert.

Lucky Number

148

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Mercury the Messenger turns direct in fiery Aries your solar fifth house today, putting emphasis on the creative side and your romantic schemes and dreams. Be inventive; step outside the square and let go of the preconceptions that have been holding you back for some time. Let your imagination run wild and trust yourself to take a risk. Conversations with lovers and children will be important.

Lucky Number

177

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Mercury the Divine Communicator turns direct in Aries, enlivening your solar fourth house after a retro phase. You may be involved in discussion about your home, or other properties. Changes are afoot regarding either your physical property or the people who inhabit it. You'll need to discuss all the options before the right one becomes clear. Old matters may need to be rehashed.

Lucky Number

836

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Mercury the Cosmic Communicator turns direct in your solar third house, after a trying retrograde phase. Your brain, however, will be full of schemes that you can implement as Mercury speeds up in weeks ahead. Sift through them and pick the ones that hold up over time. Dreams and intuition play an important part in decision-making. Creative Aquarians often opt for a different kind of expression. The ideas of others will stimulate your thinking processes.

Lucky Number

182

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Mercury the Divine Dealer turns direct in Aries, your solar second house today, so expect important discussions about money, either with associates, relatives or those who work with finance. There may not be anything big happening yet, just simple talk that keeps your money on track. Try to set some goals during this time. Have a dream you want to save for.

Lucky Number

356

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

